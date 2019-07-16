Breaking News
Boxing star Anthony Joshua shares photos of visit to Lagos
By Joshua Odeyemi @josh_flexy Published Date
Nigeria born British world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua
Nigeria born British boxer, Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua is currently having fun in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The boxer reportedly arrived in Lagos last week.

Joshua shared a picture of himself and his sister Janet on his twitter handle, having fun in a boat cruise in Lagos with the caption “Water no get enemy – Fela Kuti”.

Also, he posted a picture of himself and some Nigerian youths taking selfies yesterday in Lagos, with the title “Sons of the soil”.

The boxer had never hidden his love for Nigeria, the country of his birth.

See pictures below:

