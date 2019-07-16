Boxing star Anthony Joshua shares photos of visit to Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua is currently having fun in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The boxer reportedly arrived in Lagos last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua shared a picture of himself and his sister Janet on his twitter handle, having fun in a boat cruise in Lagos with the caption “Water no get enemy – Fela Kuti”.

Also, he posted a picture of himself and some Nigerian youths taking selfies yesterday in Lagos, with the title “Sons of the soil”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boxer had never hidden his love for Nigeria, the country of his birth.

See pictures below:

Water no get enemy – Fela Kuti 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/HgoIxVpz36 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) July 16, 2019

Sons of the soil 👑🇳🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/7Tth2jZeYM — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) July 15, 2019

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App