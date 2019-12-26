Boxing Day tragedy: One dies, many injured in renewed Lagos cult war

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was said to have been killed while many were injured in a renewed cult war which erupted yesteon Thursday at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos state.

The cult war has been on for the past two days in the area, our reporter gathered.

The clash caused a lot of pandemonium along Ondo street by Cemetery street.

It was gathered that a boy called Emeka was murdered in cold blood around 5pm today, during the fracas.

A witness said Emeka was one of the strong members of the cult group in Evans Square Area popularly called Floor but came to Ondo street to partake in a reconciliation meeting held for the three rivalry gangs in Ebute Metta today.

The rival gangs are the Ondo street boys, Otto boys and Evans square boys (floor), our reporter learnt.

It was also gathered that the meeting was to put an end to the killings among them.

According to a witness account, Emeka was in ondo street thinking that the problems had been put to an end but unknown to him, the visit was going to end his life.

It was however not clear if it was the ondo street boys that were responsible for his death.

It would be recalled that a member of the Ondo street boys was also murdered aoound Ondo Street junction two weeks ago.

Residents however appealed to the police to beef up security in the area due to fear of another reprisal attack which could lead to another gang war in the area.

