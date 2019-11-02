Bournemouth shock Manchester United at Vitality Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua King’s strike ended AFC Bournemouth’s six-hour wait for a goal and helped them defeat Manchester United 1-0 at Vitality Stadium.

Manchester United went close to opening the scoring twice in a bright start.

Andreas Pereira fired over while Daniel James’ long-range effort went narrowly wide.

AFC Bournemouth took the lead on the stroke of half-time, after Adam Smith crossed for King who flicked over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and volleyed beyond David De Gea.

The home side had more opportunities to double their advantage after the break and Callum Wilson forced De Gea into a fine save on 75 minutes.

A first victory in five matches moves AFC Bournemouth up to sixth on 16 points, above Man Utd in eighth with 13 points.

