Bournemouth shock Manchester United at Vitality Stadium

Joshua King’s strike ended AFC Bournemouth’s six-hour wait for a goal and helped them defeat Manchester United 1-0 at Vitality Stadium.
Manchester United went close to opening the scoring twice in a bright start.
Andreas Pereira fired over while Daniel James’ long-range effort went narrowly wide.
AFC Bournemouth took the lead on the stroke of half-time, after Adam Smith crossed for King who flicked over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and volleyed beyond David De Gea.
The home side had more opportunities to double their advantage after the break and Callum Wilson forced De Gea into a fine save on 75 minutes.
A first victory in five matches moves AFC Bournemouth up to sixth on 16 points, above Man Utd in eighth with 13 points.