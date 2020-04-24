Boundary dispute claims 4 lives, houses in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Not fewer than four persons have been killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in a fracas between the people of Odekpe and Alla communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Daily Trust gathered that people in the affected communities despite the COVID-19 lockdown have been fleeing their homes for fear of further attacks.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, ASC Okadigbo Edwin, who confirmed the incident in a statement to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital yesterday, said the NSCDC Anambra West Divisional office was alerted of the bloody clash between the two communities over the lingering boundary dispute.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, 20/04/2020, the two communities clashed and in the process, four persons were believed to have lost their lives, with one person kidnapped, while houses were burnt and properties destroyed.

Meanwhile, the State Commandant of NSCDC, David Bille has dispatched operatives of Peace and Conflicts Unit, Intelligence Unit, and other tactical squads of the Command to the area to avert further clashes and casualties in the area, and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

He said the Commandant has also ordered for discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

