Botswana introduces new Blue Card

Botswana’s Immigration and Citizenship office on Thursday, introduced a Botswana Blue Card, which allows persons, who have renounced citizenship, to retain the right to unlimited stay in the country.

The Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs said in a statement, that the cardholders will have the right to visit, live and work in Botswana.

However, the ministry said they will not be entitled to Omang (national identification card) and Botswana passport.

The Authorities further said only persons, who are citizens of Botswana by birth or descent prior to the renunciation of Botswana citizenship, qualify to apply for the Botswana Blue Card.

“A foreign spouse of the Botswana Blue Cardholder will not qualify for the Botswana Blue Card unless they were also citizens of Botswana by birth or descent,’’ the statement said.

In addition, children born after the Botswana Blue Cardholder has renounced Botswana citizenship do not qualify for the Botswana Blue Card.

In 2018, Botswana put on halt plan to pass into law a Dual Citizenship Bill.

Botswana, however, discovered that the proposed development had the potential to negatively affect 34 pieces of legislation that fall under the purview of various ministries. (Xinhua/NAN)

