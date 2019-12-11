Breaking News
BREAKING: How Mamman Daura gave presidential directive without my husband’s knowledge – Aisha Buhari
  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. Borrowing inevitable, FG tells lawmakers
ADVERTISEMENT

Borrowing inevitable, FG tells lawmakers

By Balarabe Alkassim, Zakariyya Adaramola, Abbas Jimoh & Latifat Opoola Published Date

No new request – DMO Tread with caution – Experts   The federal government said yesterday that more borrowing is inevitable as it has to meet the infrastructural needs of Nigerians which will be difficult through monies accruing from oil sales and taxes, only. Ministers of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Works and Housing,…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.