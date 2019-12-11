Borrowing inevitable, FG tells lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
No new request – DMO Tread with caution – Experts The federal government said yesterday that more borrowing is inevitable as it has to meet the infrastructural needs of Nigerians which will be difficult through monies accruing from oil sales and taxes, only. Ministers of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Works and Housing,…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.