Borrowing inevitable, FG tells lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

No new request – DMO Tread with caution – Experts The federal government said yesterday that more borrowing is inevitable as it has to meet the infrastructural needs of Nigerians which will be difficult through monies accruing from oil sales and taxes, only. Ministers of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Works and Housing,…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Download Daily Trust News App