Borno’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now 4

Borno State has recorded two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total in the state to four.

The new confirmed cases are part of the contacts of the State’s COVID-19 index case.

Daily Trust had, on 19 April, reported exclusively that a retired anesthetic nurse working with an international organisation in Pulka town of Gwoza LGA has died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

A medical doctor at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) also confirmed that a sample was taken from the deceased and the result came out positive for coronavirus.

Of the 104 persons believed to have had contacts with the index case, 48 persons were tested and 44 persons among them tested negative while two persons tested positive. Results of the remaining two are still being expected.

The state’s deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, who serves as chairman of the high powered response team, revealed that the two positive cases were those already announced from an update released by the National centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Monday night.

The deputy governor gave the update at the first in series of daily media briefings by his team, which held at the multipurpose hall of the government house on Tuesday afternoon.

Kadafur told journalists that Borno has four cases as at Tuesday evening which combines the index case, two persons who had contacts with him and a citizen of Borno state who tested positive in Gombe after he came in from Lagos.

The citizen has been moved from Biu to an isolation centre in Maiduguri and he is being monitored, according to Kadafur.

He said the patient is currently being managed by his response team in Borno state.

The state’s commissioner of health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura explained that a competent team is in Pulka where an index case emanated, carrying out different measures.

He assured that the state’s response team was in control of the situation.

Commissioner for Home affairs, information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato, assured the public that the response team will be providing daily updates to keep everyone informed.

