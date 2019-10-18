Borno women form League of Voters

ADVERTISEMENT

The patrons of the Borno State chapter of the Nigerian League of Women Voters have charged the league to, as a matter of priority, fight for the fulfillment of all electioneering campaign promises made by politicians to women and children in the state.

They also charged the league to, in spite of the predicaments the persistent security challenges have plunged women into, reawaken the awareness of the rural women towards knowing and fighting for their political rights.

The Borno League chapter was recently formed with Dr. Asabe Vlita Bashir, a former member of the, House of Representatives, as Chairman, and doubling as North-East Zonal Coordinator; while Hajiya Inna Galadima, former Borneo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, is the Secretary.

“For democracy to survive in Nigeria, the women folk has to be recognized as a pillar to reckon with due to the pivotal role they play in political understandings,” Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, acknowledged while receiving his letter of appointment as a patron of the League.

“The League should play a pivotal role in reawakening the awareness of women towards knowing their political rights,” Barr. Lawan said.

He charged the League to specifically “ensure that our women in the rural areas are aware of their rights of franchise.”

He expressed delight that women had “taken the bull by the horns” at enlightening women on political rights as well as fighting for the rights of the child and violence against women.

“As a pressure group, the League should ensure that all electioneering campaign promises made to women and children are matched with actions, especially with regard to appointment to public offices and other related opportunities in the principle of the Affirmative Action,” Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, the current state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, said while receiving her appointment letter as patron.

“I will do my best towards mobilizing our women to aspire for higher political positions and uplifting them,” Dr. Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum, the wife if the state governor, promised while accepting her appointment as Grand Patron of the League in the state.

