Borno university to get teaching hospital

The Borno State University ‎will have a befitting teaching hospital that would pave way for the commencement of courses in medicine in the next one year, Governor Babagana Zulum has has said.

The Governor said ‎he had instructed the search for a suitable site near the university, on which a modern teaching hospital will be built.

Zulum, as a visitor to the university, spoke yesterday at the historic inauguration of the university’s first Senate.

“Within the next three months, a staff-quarters of 50 houses will be constructed in the University,” he said, noting that he was determined to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects preparatory to what he called, a grand commissioning in January, 2020.

Earlier during the inauguration of the Senate, the University’s vice chancellor, Professor Kyari Sandabe said the school would commence academic activities from the 2019/2020 session, following approval by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

He said already, the university has admitted a first batch ‎of 268 students from which 198 are for science courses, 138 for courses in social and management sciences, 89 for arts and education while 16 students were admitted for courses in agriculture.

He said the university was taking off with 33 academic programmes in four faculties of science, arts and education, social and management sciences and the faculty of agriculture.

The school is however expected to quickly work towards the addition of three faculties: medicine, engineering and environmental studies.

The Borno State University was established by law in 2012, granted NUC’s recognition in 2016 while principal officers where appointed in April, 2019.

