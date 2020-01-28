Borno to introduce e-records in healthcare facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno State government yesterday said it will soon commence electronic recording for all patients accessing healthcare facilities in the state to reduce the stress in accessing healthcare.

The Executive Secretary, Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (BOTCHMA), Dr Saleh Abba, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Maiduguri.

He noted that the state government is working towards enrolling its civil servants into the national health insurance scheme, as done by the federal government.

“Before the enrollment, there are things we need to put on ground,” Dr. Saleh said, adding that, “the whole agency has to be ICT-compliant and we have to network all our programmes and all our activities.”

“One of our challenges is record keeping and documentation,” he said, adding that when a patient goes to the hospital for his or her records, such records are mostly not found due to poor record keeping culture.

“We are now advocating for electronic records systems (e-record), whereby every hospitals operates the e-record,” he said, adding, “with this we can know how many people access our healthcare to enable us improve our healthcare delivery.”

