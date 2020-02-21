Borno to demolish illegal structures in Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), has marked 25 illegal structures for demolition.

Adam Bababe, Executive Secretary of the Agency, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, in Maiduguri.

Bababe said the agency would embark on the demolition of illegal structures at government approved layouts in strategic locations, including the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Maiduguri.

He said the agency had served quit and demolition notices to the affected developers, which had expired.

He said: “BOGIS wishes to inform the public, who illegally developed plots on government approved layouts, that they will be demolished.

“All planning notices have been served on the illegal developers (without legal documents), to stop work and quit; and the demolition notice has expired.

“The demolition will be carried out by the Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BSDUPDB), under the supervision of BOGIS, a week after the Feb. 20 announcement,” he said.

Bababe called on the affected developers to report to the agency’s office for further information.

The executive secretary also urged developers to register and obtain permission before embarking on projects, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

It would be recalled that Gov. Babagana Zulum, had on Jan. 15, inaugurated the board of the newly established BOGIS. (NAN)

