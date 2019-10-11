Borno to build 1,100 housing units in Gwoza villages

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno state government has said that it will construct a total of 1,100 housing units in some two Boko Haram destroyed communities of Ngoshe and Warabe in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed this during his inspection visits to Limankara community and Gwoza town in Gwoza LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor sought advice from leaders of the two communities on appropriate locations for the 550 housing units in each of the villages.

Governor Zulum commended the Nigerian Army for reconstructing of the bridge linking Limankara community and Gowza town.

He directed the state Ministry of Works to liaise with the military to fast track the completion of the work.

The governor also visited the palace of the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Idrissa Timta.

The Emir commended the governor for laudable projects executed in his domain.

Zulum directed the Teaching Service Board to deploy teachers to Gwoza Secondary School (GSS) Gwoza and commence academic session immediately.

Ndaglaya is a 300L student, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri (UniMaid).

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App