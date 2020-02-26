Borno: Soldier kills 4 colleagues, injures others

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian soldier attached to troops under the Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno state, opened fire on his colleagues, killing four of them and injuring two others before killing himself.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said the sad incident took place on Wednesday morning.

“A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp-15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of February 26, 2020 and opened fire, killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri. Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.



“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” the statement reads.

