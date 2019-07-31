Borno: See Full list of commissioners appointed by Gov. Zulum

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has appointed commissioners that would work with him.

Below is a full list of the commissioners.

(1) Prof.Isa Hussaini Matte

(2) Engr.Bukar Talba

(3) Engr. Alhaji Mustapha Gubio

(4) Hon.Yerima Kareto

(6) Hon. Sugun Mai Mele

(7) Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan

(8) Engr. Tijjani.A.Goni

(9) Hon. Abubakar Tijjani

(10) Engr. Kabir Mohammed Wanorii

(11) Engr. Dr. Babagana Mustapha

(12) Hon. Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinba

(13) Hon. Sayinna Buba

(14) Alh. Babakura Abba Jato

(15) Dr. Salisu Kwaya Bura

(16) Hon. Yuguda Saleh Dungas

(17) Arc. Yerima Saleh

(18) Hajia Zuwaira Gambo

(19) Hon. Bello Ayuba

(20) Hon. Abatcha Umar

(21) Hon. Nuhu Clark

(22) Juliana Bitrus

