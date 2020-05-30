Borno residents celebrate Gov. Zulum’s achievements in 1 year

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Borno have commended Gov. Babagana Zulum, for what they described as his ‘modest achievements’ in his one year in office.

A cross section of residents interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Maiduguri, said Zulum deserved commendation for his numerous achievements.

Hadiza Ibrahim, a civil servant said that the governor has been able to turn round things in his few months in office.

“He deserves commendation for the way he hit the ground running. He started with civil servants by making them to sit up and exposing late comers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“He is among the few governors that have implemented the new minimum wage and address the issue of pension, to the extent that when you retire now in Borno, you are automatically switched to start collecting your pension.

”This is unlike before, when you have to wait for months.

“He is a workaholic and rewards hardwork. Look at the way he rewarded Mrs Obiagelli Mazi, a dedicated teacher with money and accelerated promotion,” Ibrahim said.

Mr Habu Ibrahim, a retired farmer said farmers were happy with the governor for his commitment towards full resumption of farming activities in the state.

Ibrahim said he was excited with the governor’s recent visits to farming communities along the Lake Alau and New Marte, to mobilise farmers for his ‘back to farm’ programme.

He urged the governor to intervene in ensuring the supply of adequate fertilisers and other inputs for farmers.

“With adequate inputs and security, in New Marte alone, where there is about 67,000 hectares of fertile land for large scale irrigation farming, many farmers in the state could be transformed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has just spoken on the need for farmers to produce more food

as government has no resources to continue to import food. This shows that Zulum is on track and we are ready to work with him,” Ibrahim said.

Also speaking, a politician and former Councillor of Hausari ward in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Malam Nura Salisu, said Zulum has not failed as a grassroots politician.

Salisu said the governor, in spite of prevailing security challenges, visited all the 27 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state to identify with the people and assured them of his commitment to fulfil his campaign promises.

“Just before the Sallah celebration he went round six LGAs including Chibok, Askira/Uba, Gwoza, Damboa, Bama and Konduga to inspect projects and ensure government presence at the grassroots.

“He even directed for the establishment of an office in Auno following insurgent attacks in the area, so that he can be coming to work there from time to time, to boost the morale of the people who are deserting the area.

“He is really working and loved by the masses and we are hoping to see more from him in the coming years,” Salisu said.

Mr Yusufu Adamu a businessman, also lauded the governor, saying his recent assessment visit to dormant industries in Maiduguri with a pledge to revive viable ones, to create employment and boost local revenue was a good move.

Mr Joseph Ali, another resident lauded the governor for his efforts in curtailing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

”He did this by involving all stakeholders, including religious leaders in taking decisions.

“The lockdown was given a human face by allowing people to go and restock on Mondays and Thursdays, while everything possible was done to ensure that palliatives reached the needy on time.(NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App