Borno: NULGE renews call for conduct of council elections

The Borno chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has called for the conduct of local councils’ elections in the state.

Chairman of the union, Malam Mustapha Bulama, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Maiduguri.

NAN reports that there had been no election in the 20 local government areas due to the security challenges and insurgency in the past 10 years in the state.

The councils were being administered by caretaker committees appointed by the governor.

Bulama said that the call was imperative to reinvigorate and demystify local government administration.

He added that conduct of elections into the councils would promote community participation in governance, encourage growth of democratic culture and enhance transparency in the councils’ administration.

The chairman noted that such elections played significant role in the promotion of people-oriented governance, lamenting that previous administrations failed to conduct the elections in spite of appeals by the union.

“For many years; elections for the president, governors, members of the national and state houses of assemblies were conducted at the grassroots.

“These elections were conducted peacefully, and we wonder why elections could not hold for the local councils,’’ he said.

Commenting on the financial autonomy of the councils, Bulama described the move as a “welcome development”.

Bulama called for the amendment of the law establishing State and Local Government Councils Joint Account, to facilitate successful implementation and prudent management of the councils’ funds.

He also lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum over his commitments to transform local government administration in the state.

The chairman pledged support to the state government’s proposed worker verification exercise and other programmes outlined to reinvigorate the councils’ administration. (NAN)

