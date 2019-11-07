Borno lures corps members with monetary packages

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno state government on Thursday announced a N10,000 monthly stipend for prospective corps members willing to serve in the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s corps members taking place in Katsina, the chairman of the state governing board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Dr Sambo Barka Amaza, said only last month the government expended N87m on corps members allowances in the state.

According to him, all medical doctors in Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Paramedics were given N100,000 and N50,000 respectively aside furnished accommodation to all categories of corps members as an incentives.

He said “the state is collaborating with security agencies within the state to ensure the security of lives and properties of corps members.”

“I urge you to summon courage to come and stay in Borno state and you embrace yourselves with the fact that the security situation is not as bad as it is being propagated by the media. Borno state remains the home of peace,” he added.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the NYSC, Rabiu Aminu, urged the corps members to exhibit high sense of discipline and commitment saying that “corps members must desist from cult activities and other vices.”

