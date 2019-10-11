Borno LG workers acquire communications skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers across 27 Local Government Areas of Borno state, have been trained on effective communication skills for efficient delivery of services in their respective areas.

Kanem Trust reports that an effective communication in local government service was one of the main topics discussed at the 3-day training for senior staff from all LG councils that was held at the Education Resource Centre in Maiduguri the state capital.

“Capacity building will ensure sanity, prudent management of public resources, effective and efficient delivery of general administration for grassroots development,” said the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Senator Kaka Mallam-Yale.

According to Mallam-Yale, who was represented by the Permanent Commissioner II of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Mbawaya, the training and retraining of local government workers will ensure enhancement of human capacity in the system.

He said the commission was committed to continuous training of all staff in order to boost their capacity and help them to render efficient services.

“The training will educate the participants the knowledge of actual expressions in government administration,” said one of the resource persons at the workshop, Ali Baba Shehu, in his paper.

Shehu urged the trainees to put the knowledge they would acquire into practice in the discharge of their assisgnments.

