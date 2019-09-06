  1. Home
Borno govt. to rehabilitate flood ravaged communities

By Ibrahim Sawab, Missouri

The Borno state government is to undertake various reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement activities at communities in southern part of the state.

Kanem Trust correspondent reports that a new secondary school would be set up at Wuyo village while that of Biryel village would be rehabilitated due to damages caused by heavy downpour recently.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum  said, while visiting five communities across Bayo and Kwaya-Kusar local government areas in continuation of  his of the 27 local councils in the state, that the Central Primary School in Wuyo will be fenced while the palace of the Ward Head will be rehabilitated .

He also directed  the immediate provision of potable water to the town and the establishment of a new secondary school.

“My administration will build a befitting modern market in Kwaya Kusar very soon, all to boost the economic activities in the region,” he said.

Zulum also inspected Kwaya Kusar Divisional police headquarters and directed its immediate rehabilitation

Earlier at Bayo LG, the governor directed for the enrollment of 112 members of the CJTF and vigilantes into the government’s payroll.

 

