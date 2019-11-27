Borno govt to merge college, varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno State government is working to merge two state owned higher institutions of learning that are located in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Our correspondent yesterday gathered that a committee has already been set up to work out modalities on merging the two tertiary institutions; Kashim College of Education (KICOE) and the Borno State University (BOSU).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Implementation/Administrative Committee of the merger between the Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri and the state university has been set up,” announced the Chairman, KICOE Senior Staff Association, Babagana Mustapha.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to a statement signed by Mustapha and his counterpart from the other union at KICOE, Umar Saleh Akimbo, both unions of Academic and Non-Academic Staff, ought to be part of the process in order to ensure fairness.

“Once again, we commend the efforts of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman jidda Shuwa, the Commissioner, Ministry of Higher Education, Prof. Hussaini Marte and the state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,” the statement added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App