Borno govt confirms 2 dead in Biu attack

The Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, yesterday confirmed that two people died and 13 sustained injuries following the Sunday evening attack on Biu town by suspected Boko Haram militants.

Speaking at Biu General Hospital, the Commissioner told the State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, that the victims were hit by stray bullets while fleeing for safety.

According to the Commissioner, all the surviving 13 victims who sustained injuries were in stable condition and receiving treatment while an X-ray would be carried out on those with bullet wounds.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, who paid a sympathy visit to the hospital, directed the immediate transfer of victims that require X-ray to a private hospital for immediate treatment and offered N50,000 cash assistance to each of the 13 victims.

