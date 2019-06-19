Borno: Gov. Zulum meets Buhari, seeks additional support to tackle insurgency

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Zulum, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he briefed the president on the security situation in Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that he was at the villa to seek for more support and assistance in the area of addressing the challenges of insecurity occasioned by the activities of insurgents in the state.

According to him, basically I am here to discuss with the President, how best the Federal Government will strengthen the existing situation on ground in Borno, to improve on the current security situation and the means of livelihood of the entire people of Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to address the root causes of the insurgency, the issue of access to roads, access to farmlands, strengthen our Civilian Joint Task Force as well as the military, so that they can perform their jobs better than before.”

He said the state government was collaborating with the military and para-military agencies, to ensure adequate protection of its citizens.

“I am trying to strengthen the communities in the state to be resilient enough, especially by providing them with the needed logistics like vehicles so that they carry can out surveillance in support of the military.”

“But by and large, our discussion with the military has gone well and we are doing everything possible within our reach to ensure that stability returns to Borno State,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App