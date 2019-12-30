Borno gov visits Gwoza LG, passes nights across villages

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has traveled to Gwoza local government area in the southern part of the state, where he will spend days undertaking different humanitarian and developmental activities in towns populated by displaced and vulnerable residents.

Our correspondent reports that, having passed Sunday night there, Zulum this morning, commissioned a new Primary Healthcare Centre in Pulka, one of the populated towns in Gwoza.

He also commissioned a new government lodge in Gwoza town, which is the headquarters of the local government area.

The Governor was also in Ngoshe, another town in the local government area.

He is expected to assess different projects taking place and inspect schools.

Our correspondent also gathered that, on Sunday, before departing Maiduguri, the governor had ordered the deployment of dozens of trailers loaded with varieties of food and non-food items, which he intends to directly supervise in strict allocation to displaced and vulnerable citizens across the local government area.

Governor Zulum had, in this December ‎alone, traveled to Kala-Balge, Bama, Konduga and Askira-Uba local government areas and was directly involved in food distribution to more than 30,000 displaced and vulnerable citizens.

He had assessed schools, hospitals to issue different directives mostly deadlines for completion of ongoing projects and the commencement of new ones.

It would be recalled that before December, the governor was in Mong‎uno, Damasak, Gajiram, Gubio, Dikwa and Ngala and other areas in northern and central parts of Borno State to supervise food distribution, identify community needs, fast track ongoing projects and issue directives for new ones.

Majority of the towns visited by the Governor for humanitarian activities had come under Boko Haram’s occupation before liberation by the military.

Farming, social and economic activities have remained unstable due to ongoing military operations to forestall occasional threats from insurgents.

