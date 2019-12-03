Borno gov swears-in new Head of Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday swore-in the newly appointed Head of Service (HoS) in the state.

The governor also described the immediate past Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice and Solicitor- General, Barrister Simon Malgwi’s new appointment as well-deserved, due to his dedication and commitment to duty.

Governor Zulum, while presiding over the swearing-in session, urged the newly appointed Head of Service to use his decade long working experience to bring good changes to the civil service.

The governor also approved renovation work of the Musa Usman State Secretariat so as to provide a befitting modern workplace for civil servants in the state.

