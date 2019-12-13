Borno gov suspends 200 teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the immediate suspension of 200 primary school teachers from Bama Local Education Authority.

At the same time, he rewarded two female volunteer teachers with university scholarship for their commitment and dedication to impacting knowledge to the younger ones in their communities.

Our correspondent learnt yesterday that the governor’s directive followed a surprise visit to the schools where he undertook a direct enumeration of the teachers in primary schools in the local government and discovered that the affected teachers have been away from duty for more than one year even after the security situation in the areas has been restored.

Bama is one of the local government areas that have been reclaimed by the military from Boko Haram since 2014.

“We have also in Bama visited the eight primary schools, and found out that out of the about 300 teachers working there, only about 100 were punctual and always in school.

“About 200 of them are nowhere to be found,” Zulum said, emphasising, that “they are completely not on the ground.”

“We have made our investigations and our findings confirmed that for the past year, nobody has seen them.”

Therefore, the government will suspend all 200 of them, and we shall recruit 200 (graduates looking for teaching jobs) in their place and we shall ensure that normal academic activities resume in Bama,” Zulum explained.

It was gathered that while 200 teachers incurred the wrath of the governor, it was the opposite for two young female secondary school leavers who were found teaching at a primary school as volunteers in Bama Local Government Area.

