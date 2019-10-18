Borno Gov inspects 777 housing estate clinic

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has visited an ongoing site project for the construction of a healthcare facility located within the 777 housing estate in Maiduguri the state capital.

Governor Zulum, while going round the nearly completed clinic, assured the housing estate residents of speedy completion of the mini hospital.

“We will make sure that the finishing touches at this clinic, are done as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the clinic was almost due for commissioning.

Governor Zulum also visited some projects locations that included Trailer Park, where he alongside the Executive Chairman of Borno Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA), Engr. Abdullahi Sadu Auno, inspected heavy duty road construction and maintenance vehicles with a view to enhancing the level of road infrastructure service delivery.

“I assure this agency of my continuous support for improved service,” the governor said.

He also visited the state university where he inspected construction of professors’ quarters housing units, four hostels and roads.

“I am impressed with the level of progress made so far,” he said, assuring the university leadership of immediate approval of required funds to fast-track the completion of the projects.

