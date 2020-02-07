  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Borno empowers vendors of mobile phone accessories
ADVERTISEMENT

Borno empowers vendors of mobile phone accessories

By Ibrahim Sawab, Maiduguri   Published Date
Deputy Governor handing over a phone to one of the beneficiaries

 

The Borno state government has begun the distribution of mobile phones and other accessories to young entrepreneurs operating at the Maiduguri GSM village, popularly known as Jagwal market.

Kanem Trust reports that the distribution of two sets of cellphone to each beneficiary was in line with the government’s poverty alleviation programme to boost business activities of enterprising youths in the state.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur flagged off the distribution at the newly built GSM market along airport road in Maiduguri the state capital.

The deputy governor said the distribution of the phones would be done in phases through branch heads and that all members would benefit, urging the beneficiaries to remain orderly productive.

The deputy governor informed the  youths that government had cleared another piece of land behind the new GSM Market for allocation to those who were not lucky to benefit from  earlier allocation of the shops.

The Deputy Governor urged those who are yet to relocate to the new site to do so as soon as possible and be law abiding by channeling all their grievances appropriately through their leaders.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the state government for providing them with all the necessary environment and facilities to operate their business successfully.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.