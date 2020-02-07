Borno empowers vendors of mobile phone accessories

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno state government has begun the distribution of mobile phones and other accessories to young entrepreneurs operating at the Maiduguri GSM village, popularly known as Jagwal market.

Kanem Trust reports that the distribution of two sets of cellphone to each beneficiary was in line with the government’s poverty alleviation programme to boost business activities of enterprising youths in the state.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur flagged off the distribution at the newly built GSM market along airport road in Maiduguri the state capital.

The deputy governor said the distribution of the phones would be done in phases through branch heads and that all members would benefit, urging the beneficiaries to remain orderly productive.

The deputy governor informed the youths that government had cleared another piece of land behind the new GSM Market for allocation to those who were not lucky to benefit from earlier allocation of the shops.

The Deputy Governor urged those who are yet to relocate to the new site to do so as soon as possible and be law abiding by channeling all their grievances appropriately through their leaders.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the state government for providing them with all the necessary environment and facilities to operate their business successfully.

