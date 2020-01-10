Borno deaf students appeal for special school

ADVERTISEMENT

Deaf students in Borno state have appealed for a befitting schooling environment that will enable them acquire education and learn skills with ease.

About 20 representatives of the Borno indigenous deaf students made the plea for the special school during a courtesy visit to the state Ministry of Higher Education in Maiduguri.

Welcoming the visiting deaf students, the commissioner, Prof. Hussaini Ali Marte, said he would work on their request for a special school for the deaf.

He noted that the school of the blind is currently under rehabilitation, saying that construction of the deaf school within the blind school would be possible as the governor has also a plan to give special education full attention.

“The physically challenged persons are also primarily targets of Professor Babagana Zulum, since they are now receiving N30,000 monthly so as to support them in various skills entrepreneurship,” Prof. Marte said.

Kanem Trust learnt the Borno deaf students travel to neighbouring states of Bauchi and Gombe and far Plateau for their studies due to lack of a school in the state even as their population keeps increasing.

