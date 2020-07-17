Borno CSOs worried over spikes in attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Networks of Civil Society Organisation(CSOs) and some residents of Maiduguri have expressed worries over the resurgence of the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri and its environs.

They warned that if the situation was not addressed urgently, the state may face food insecurity, which could worsen the plight of people.

Kanem Trust reports that between Sunday and Monday, Boko Haram have intensified their operations, which resulted in at least eight attacks in various locations in the state.

In Maiduguri, a resident of 777 housing estate, Ibn Yusuf said they experienced gun battles, which lasted for about two hours when soldiers engaged elements of the insurgents.

“We thought it was normal military testing of fire arms but it turned out to be Boko Haram, they shot sporadically and everywhere was thrown into state of confusion.’’

Another resident Modu Ahmadu lamented that with this development they could no longer sleep comfortably.

“We are seriously worried, this is nine times that they attacked Kofa general areas this year alone. We are concerned about our safety. Some of us are thinking of leaving this area for now. It is better to be alive than get killed.

“Troops should go after these bad people so that we can have peace. We all live in fear and suspense,” Modu said.

The State Chairman CSOs, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu, said it was a big surprise to experience a surge in attacks especially when citizens are preparing to start their farming activities.

“We thought the security situation is over now but it is like we are just starting. These attacks have implications on farming activities.

“We are calling for greater and intensive efforts from both federal and state governments.”

A Public Affairs Analyst, Abubakar Mohammed Kareto said the spike of attacks across Borno was disturbing.

“The recent spike in attacks will further dampen our hopes. Our people have to rely on foods donated by government agencies and INGOs that may not be enough to go round, malnutrition may be inevitable as predicted by many governmental and non – governmental agencies. ‘’

