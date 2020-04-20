Borno confirms first COVID-19 case, isolates 97 contacts

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Government on Monday said it has recorded the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state.

The Chairman, Borno State committee on the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, disclosed this in a statement issued today.

Daily Trust had on Sunday exclusively reported how a nurse had in Maiduguri died while showing suspected symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The nurse, a 56 years old citizen of Borno who was brought in from Pulka with features of severe respiratory disease, was until his death a public health worker with one of the international organizations catering for the Internally Displaced Persons in Borno state.

The statement reads: “In total submission to the will of Allah SWT, and in full gratitude for his mercy, the Borno State high-powered committee on the prevention and control of COVID-19 hereby announced to the general public that one case of COVID-19 disease was confirmed in Maiduguri on Sunday, 19th April 2020.

“He was a 56 year old citizen of Borno who was brought in from Pulka with features of severe respiratory disease.

“He was managed in the UMTH but unfortunately, he succumbed to the disease (may his soul rest in peace).

“However, nasal swab specimen was collected from the body, which was tested positive for neo-coronavirus disease at the COVID-19 reference laboratories in the UMTH and validated by the NCDC.

“The remains of the body has been buried in line with standard protocol for disposal of infectious body.

“All contacts of the diseased are being traced and necessary measures to prevent further spread has been put in place.

“To this point, about 97 persons of interest have been traced and strategic testing instituted (35 in Pulka and 64 in Maiduguri).

“Furthermore, the organization he worked for in Pulka have been directed to provide line list, profile and quarantine all his contacts and submit same to the committee for action.

“Meanwhile, a team on surveillance and case management have been deployed to Pulka today for further investigation and sample collection.

“May I at this juncture reiterate to the good people of Borno that COVID-19 disease is real, and no nation or people are immune. It is indeed a trial from Allah SWT and He alone will avert this trial from us.

“However, as a people, we need to demonstrate strict adherence to well documented measures and advises to reduce the spread of the disease.

“People are advised to wash their hands with soap and water regularly, avoid over crowding and report any sick person to the healthcare workers, use hand sanitizers and practice personal hygiene.

“The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19 will be activated in line with procedure.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. BabaGana Umara Zulum, heartily commensurate with the relatives of the deceased and indeed the entire people of Borno State and shall make a State broadcast this evening.”

Daily Trust reports the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.

A total of 170 people have been treated and discharged, nationwide. Twenty-one people have died from the virus, according to the NCDC as at 11:50pm of April 19, 2020.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App