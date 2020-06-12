Borno attacked 19 times in June – NSCDC

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State experienced 19 attacks from Boko Haram insurgents within the first 10 days of June this year alone, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi said.

Briefing newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday, the NSCDC Commandant, who did not disclose the locations of the attacks, but said that some of the attacks were however repelled.

The 19 attacks, according to Daily Trust findings, exclude the umpteenth unreported cases in remote communities of the state.

Parading suspects of various crimes, including a Boko Haram logistics supplier, the NSCDC Commandant said the rising tide of Boko Haram attacks necessitated the Corp to among other security agencies, intensify its operations.

“On the 9/06/2020 at about 1000hrs (10 am) at Muna Garage along Gamboru Ngala Road (Maiduguri metropolis), one Bakura Ibrahim, a driver, was arrested with Peugeot 504 dark ash colour with registration plate number JJN770BZ concealed 24 jerry cans of 25 litres each of PMS and 27 bottles of 1.5 litres each of PMS.

“Other commodities seized from the alleged Boko Haram supplier, along with the PMS are: Seven cartons of traditional medicine, 10 bags of fishing hooks and net, one pack of herbal medicine and 25 packs of fishing nets,” the commandant said.

He alleged that Bakura was conveying the commodities to the terrorists, selling every 1.5 litres at N6,500.

“I am not supplying Boko Haram,” Bakura denied in a short interview with newsmen, explaining, “I only sell the fuel in the garage at Gamboru.”

