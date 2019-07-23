Breaking News
Boris Johnson vows to ‘get Brexit done,’ unite Britain

Published Date

New Conservative party leader Boris Johnson says he wants to “get Brexit done” by Oct. 31 and unite Britain, in his first remarks after winning the party’s leadership run-off.

Johnson praised Prime Minister Theresa May, whom he is due to succeed on Wednesday, for her “extraordinary service” and for her “passion and determination” in politics.

“We’re going to get Brexit done … in a new spirit of can-do,” he said.

“I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it,” Johnson said.

“The campaign is over and the work begins,” he added. (dpa/NAN)

