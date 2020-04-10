  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Boris Johnson leaves intensive care after coronavirus treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

Boris Johnson leaves intensive care after coronavirus treatment

By . Published Date

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday left intensive care where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against COVID-19, his Downing Street office said.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” said the statement. (AFP)

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.