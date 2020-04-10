Boris Johnson leaves intensive care after coronavirus treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday left intensive care where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against COVID-19, his Downing Street office said.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” said the statement. (AFP)

