Borders will remain closed, Customs CG says

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse Published Date

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamid Ali, says Nigerian borders will remain closed until the countries sharing borders with Nigeria stop encouraging importation of contrabands into the country.

He said this yesterday when he visited Maigatari, Jigawa State on the Nigeria/Niger Republic border.

He said Nigeria could no longer fold its arms and watch such countries flourish at the detriment of its economy.

Ali told journalists that  countries sharing borders with Nigeria had continued to encourage the importation of all forms of contrabands, adding that those countries knew that such a thing was inimical to the development of Nigeria.

He said despite the measure in place, the door for dialogue was still open in order to enter into new agreement capable of respecting Nigerian economic policies.

He explained that his visit was based on the presidential directive for him to see the progress made within the period the borders were closed.

Ali warned the personnel of the joint taskforce at borders to ensure total closure of the border against any act capable of compromising the Nigerian interest.

“The Nigerian borders will remain close until the countries sharing borders with Nigeria come into terms with conditions put in place for the economic policies of the country in terms of what comes into the country.

“This the first time in the history of this country of having a joint taskforce that includes the military, customs, immigration and the police. The Federal Government came up with such formation in order to ensure absolute closure of all the borders.”

