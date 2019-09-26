Breaking News
ABU sacks 15 staff over sexual harassment, other offences
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Border closure: Two Niger citizens nab with pistol, computers at Kongolom border
ADVERTISEMENT

Border closure: Two Niger citizens nab with pistol, computers at Kongolom border

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date

Two Nigeriens  suspected to be armed robbers were today, Thursday, shot after they tried to evade arrest during a stop and search operation at an immigration post in along Kongolom border.

The suspects, Mohammed Abdullahi 25 from Gadori, Damagaram region and Dadi from Tasawa region of Niger Republic were found to have in their possession a pistol, many computers and handsets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing news men, the state Immigration Comptroller, Bin Umar Yakubku Ahmed said the duo were stopped around Koza Farin Gida area at an immigration post but they tried to evade arrest on their motorcycle which made officers on duty suspicious.

He said, they will be handed over to the police for further investigation and assured that the immigration service will continue to be steadfast in carrying out its duties along the border routes of the country.

Speaking one of the suspect, Abdullahi said the items recovered belong to Dadi and he contracted him to ‘ferry’ him to Nigeria to fix computers and the phones.

Daily Trust reports that Dadi was still unconscious with bullet wound on his leg as he was being handed over to police for further investigation on the matter.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.