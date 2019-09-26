Border closure: Two Niger citizens nab with pistol, computers at Kongolom border

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Nigeriens suspected to be armed robbers were today, Thursday, shot after they tried to evade arrest during a stop and search operation at an immigration post in along Kongolom border.

The suspects, Mohammed Abdullahi 25 from Gadori, Damagaram region and Dadi from Tasawa region of Niger Republic were found to have in their possession a pistol, many computers and handsets.

Briefing news men, the state Immigration Comptroller, Bin Umar Yakubku Ahmed said the duo were stopped around Koza Farin Gida area at an immigration post but they tried to evade arrest on their motorcycle which made officers on duty suspicious.

He said, they will be handed over to the police for further investigation and assured that the immigration service will continue to be steadfast in carrying out its duties along the border routes of the country.

Speaking one of the suspect, Abdullahi said the items recovered belong to Dadi and he contracted him to ‘ferry’ him to Nigeria to fix computers and the phones.

Daily Trust reports that Dadi was still unconscious with bullet wound on his leg as he was being handed over to police for further investigation on the matter.

