Border closure to last beyond January 2020 — FG

ADVERTISEMENT
Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), Comptroller-General of Customs and National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno
Share this article
Mixed reactions trail extension The Federal Government yesterday said the current land border closure, under the Exercise Swift Response, would continue beyond the January 31, 2020 timeline. A memo from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), dated November 1, 2019, directed customs officers involved in the border patrol to continue the exercise till January 2020. The…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.