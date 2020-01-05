Border closure: Many Nigerians now have jobs, Buhari’s aide insists

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has maintained that continual closure of land borders in the country has provided jobs for teeming Nigerian youths as well as improvement in the country’s revenue generation.

Enang, who was quoted in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edet Ekpenyong Etuk, was said to have reiterated this while fielding questions from journalists after a meeting in his office in Abuja.

He insisted that the borders should not be opened for now, challenging State Governors, in the South-South region to support the measure by investing in agricultural development.

The President’s aide noted that the peace in the country was sequel to action of the Federal Government in shutting the borders, adding that President Buhari should be commended for creating food security and restoring peace, especially in the volatile areas.

“Many people who have been out of jobs are now taking to rice, cassava, millet farming etc. So, the closure has positively increase the revenue generation of the country,” Enang was quoted to have said in the statement.

