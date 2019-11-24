Border closure doing more harm than good

ADVERTISEMENT

I understand the federal government’s reason for closing the borders. But is it the right move? From what I have seen so far, it has done more harm than good. At least for now. The inflation rate has increased by 11.6% so far. This is very high and has further increased the poverty rate in Nigeria. Now, restaurants are running out of chicken. I think the government should have made provisions for Nigerians before implementing the decision to close the borders. Nigerians that sell goods at the border are stranded and being forced to close down their businesses. This border closure is also affecting Nigerians. Federal government should please of ways to help Nigerians concerning this issue.

Chioma Okoro, Imo State

