Border closure: Daily PMS consumption drops from 60m to 52m litres — FG

Few weeks after the closure of the nation’s land borders, daily petroleum consumption had dropped from 60million litres per day to 52million litres per day, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said yesterday.

Sylva said this when he inaugurated a team of 89 persons drawn from five key agencies to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of petroleum products across the country.

He said the team would help to authenticate the actual volume of products imported and consumed in the country and ensure that the nation attains energy security.

Members of the team were drawn from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Department of Petroleum Resources, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, Petroleum Equalization Fund and the Department of State Security.

