Border closure checkmating illicit arms traffic – DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, says in spite of criticisms, the closure of the nation’s borders is checkmating the illicit traffic of firearms and the movement of individuals likely to undermine the security of the country.

He said this on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of 63participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 12 at the National Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Despite criticism, the closure of our borders, so far, has succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into this country, but even trafficking in firearms, and checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App