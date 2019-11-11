Border closure and economic hardship

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is a funny country, where wailers are always ready but cry whenever a positive stiff/ measure is taken for the common good of the society, economy, citizens and the country. These wailers happen to be the mouthpiece and are those who don’t care about the economic development and growth of the nation. They are only after their selfish short term gain. For some of these public enemies, anything that can add to the criticism of anything Nigerian or better still, Nigerian government is welcome.

These shouters, critics have no other place, but are always ready to condemn Nigeria. Some of them are the architects that designed the bad import policies that discourage legal importation and directly enriching our neighboring countries at the same time complaining.

They said Ghana, Benin, Niger, and Cameroon are all better than Nigeria, if so why are these countries crying over the closures of our borders?

Why should a right thinking Nigerian complain of border closure, when it boost internal economy, consumption, production and indirectly investment and employment? Why should Vietnam send its Premier to come and beg for its rice to be allowed through Benin?

PMB and the National Assembly should close our land borders for at least four years. Since our so-called ECOWAS members never respect our statehood, security or economic rights, why should we care about them? It is high time that Nigeria and Nigerians begin to think of themselves.

Dr. Saidu Samaila saidu.kida@gmail.com

