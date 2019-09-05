Bordeaux’s Maja handed Super Eagles call-up

  1. Home
Bordeaux have confirmed Nigeria’s call-up for Josh Maja for their friendly game against Ukraine on September 10.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the 20-year-old is eligible to play for the Super Eagles and the England national team.

Last month, Gernot Rohr revealed he reached out to Maja during his visit to France in order persuade him to pledge his allegiance to the West Africans.

Maja will now link up with his club teammate Samuel Kalu along with 23 other invited players for the warm-up game in Dnipro.

“Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr calls on Josh Maja to face Ukraine on 10 September in a friendly,” read a statement on the club website.

“The young striker (20) will join his team-mate in attack in Bordeaux, Samuel Kalu. This is his first call in the national team.

“Born in London of Nigerian parents, Josh is eligible for both selections (Nigeria or England).”

The highly-rated attacker has scored once in four league games for the Girondins this season.

