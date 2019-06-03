Bomb on govt bus kills 5 in Afghanistan

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than five persons were killed after a bomb planted on a government vehicle went off in a western Kabul neighbourhood on Monday, an official has said.

Spokesman of the Police in Kabul, Ferdous Faramarz, who made this known, said 10 other persons were injured in the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Ten attacks in the Afghan capital since January this year have left no fewer than 53 persons dead and over 352 injured.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul on Sunday that killed two and injured 24 others.

Just days before, the militants carried out a suicide bombing at the entrance to a military university in the city that left six dead and 16 injured. (dpa/NAN)

