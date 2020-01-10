Bolori II community youth volunteers to teach in schools

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of youths at Bolori II community in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Borno state have embarked on voluntary teaching at primary and secondary schools located within and neighbouring communities.

Kanem Trust reports that the group, Bolori II Youth Development Association (BYDA) was formed two years ago and has been organising special classes for adults without formal education.

ADVERTISEMENT

With about 50 young graduate-volunteers under sheme the group is covering their host community and other neighbouring communities.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“In the last two years the youths of Bolori II under the umbrella of BYDA initiated voluntary teaching programme which engages over 50 graduates to teach adults in their community with the aim to reducing the illiteracy level among them.

“The program has received widespread support, admiration and praise from well meaning people within and outside the community,” a volunteer told Kanem Trust in Maiduguri.

He added: “In March 2017 the then Executive Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima had requested this voluntary teaching programme to be extended to primary and secondary schools of the same community by approving the payment of monthly stipends to these volunteer teachers.

“With this effort of state government and that of volunteer teachers, the image of public schools in Bolori II has completely changed to the extent that parents are withdrawing their children from private schools to public schools, which is one of our targets.

“Despite present predicament, the volunteer teachers were able to charge themselves certain fee monthly for the execution of some projects like procurement of public address system, hoisting of national flags in various schools, tree planting campaign in some schools and organising series of sensitization campaign in order to address poor enrollment of children into schools.

“In terms of educational achievement they were able to revive some of the things that have become things of the past in most schools within this short period such as: organising daily morning assembly which helps the students to learn how to speak in public, forming various clubs and programs such as quiz and debate, MSS/Drama and organising speech and prize giving.”

The volunteer called on his fellow youths especially educated ones to contribute positively to the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App