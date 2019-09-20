Boko Haram: Zulum meets 60, 000 refugees in Cameroon

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Cameroon from Tuesday to Wednesday where he met over 60,000 refugees who fled different parts of Borno in the wake of different attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

The visit focused on supporting the refugees and their eventual return to safe and rebuilt communities.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees,which manages the Minawao camp visited by the governor, had in May this year put at 86,000, the number of Borno citizens taking refuge in Cameroon.

Officials, however, told Zulum during his visit that voluntary returns by refugees had depleted figures. Minawao is about 95 kilometres away from Marwa, capital of Cameroon’s far north ýregion.

His spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement, said Zulum addressed the anxious but happy refugees, consoled them and announced plans for immediate commencement of resettlement houses in Banki, Bama town, Pulka,Gwoza and Darajamal within the next two months for the purpose of resettling refugees yearning for return.

He said Zulum thanked the Cameroonian government and citizens of host communities for their empathy towards Nigerians from Borno State who took refuge since 2013 and 2014 when insurgents took control of about 20 local government areas in the state.

Gusau said Zulum was expected ýto travel to some border communities in Borno State through Cameroon, to meet more persons displayed by the insurgency.

