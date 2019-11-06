Boko Haram will not end without adequate equipment, funding – Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said yesterday that no matter the commitment and resilience of security personnel fighting insurgency, the Boko Haram issue will not end unless there is adequate funding and equipment.

He noted that the three locations where the insurgency is still raging in Borno State are well known to security, but lack of the ‘right equipment’ was making it difficult for military operatives to take the war to their enclaves.

Ahmad, who was represented by Senator Ali Ndume, spoke during the North-east security summit organised by the office of the Inspector General of Police in Maiduguri yesterday.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe‎ states, National Assembly members, military and para-military commanders, police commissioners, traditional rulers, elders, academics and civil societies from all the states attended the security summit which was hosted by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno.

Lawan said more resources including manpower and machines must be provided for the war to be won.

“Most of us from the North-east and especially from Borno are internally displaced persons; even our traditional rulers, some of them are still displaced. Some of my colleagues here are not only displaced persons but displaced politicians. This problem has been on for about 10years and the IGP initiated his laudable summit so that we can come out with something. I beg you in the name of God that he should not stop here. You can’t address this security challenges by only conventional means.

“Let me say here that you can’t fight a war of this magnitude and this vast land with only 150,000 soldiers. Right now, the population of the Nigerian Army is 150,000 with 4000 recently released, a total of 154,000 soldiers. Also, you can’t fight this war with less than 400,000 policemen’’, he said.

The Senate President added: “If we know that the locations of the remaining insurgents are three; Lake Chad fringes, Mandara Mountain and Sambisa, with today’s technology, why don’t we give the security what they need to tackle this problem’’.

Earlier in his welcome address, IGP Mohammed Adamu said in the terrorism war, the police and many others have paid the supreme price.

‘‘In addition, several critical police infrastructure have been destroyed by the insurgents in their terror campaign.

“Our broad objective in convening this summit is to sensitize the citizens and engender community participation and partnership in policing functions. This encompasses the development of citizens-driven pathways in the process of identifying, dissecting and prioritising security threats and working together to evolve strategies to tackle these threats in the North-east,” he said.

In his address, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum commended the efforts of security operatives in the last two months, saying the security summit is timely and will proffer solutions to the challenges facing the North-east.

“We commend the Theatre Commander and his men for their efforts in last two months for the wonderful job and other security operatives fighting insurgents in Borno. It is crystal clear that the concerted military operations have really undermined the capacity of the insurgents over time leading to a significant improvement of the security situation. We need to intensify the offensive onslaught since most of their hideouts are known.

“I want to urge all the governors not to allow Boko Haram to displace any village in their respective states again. We will as well invest in education, commerce and industry since our long term future depends upon the skills and maturity of the next generation’’. Traditional rulers from the states in the northeast, led by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi harped on the need for traditional rulers to be involved in the recruitment of volunteers seeking to contribute to the fight against insurgency, in order to check involvement of questionable characters.

