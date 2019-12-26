‘Boko Haram war is not yet over’ CAS tells personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall, Sadique Abubakar on Wednesday charged the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the frontlines to redouble their efforts in counter-insurgency operations, saying the Boko Haram war is not yet over.

Sadique made this remarks during Christmas Luncheon organised for troops at headquarters Air Task Force of Operations Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

He urged them to be at alert, and not to allow themselves to be taken unawares by the insurgents.

Represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, CAS noted that the get-togethers are aimed at fostering comradeship and giving the personnel the opportunity to commend themselves for their efforts in the fight against insurgency.

“We should always remember that “it is not over until it is over. There is still a lot to be done. We must redouble our efforts to completely rid the North East of the terrorist to enable people go about their businesses in peace.

“You are aware that so much is at stake in the theatre and a lot expected from us, thus, ‘we cannot allow ourselves to be taken unawares.’ I implore you to remain committed and focus on the objective of the operation while you remain vigilant to protect property and men as well as equipment put under your care” he charged.

The Commander of Air Task Force of Operations Lafiya Dole, Air Commodore Precious Amadi said “The rare gestures are not only a huge source of motivation but also a staunch indication of the Chief of Air Staff’s commitment to the welfare and morale of personnel. It also demonstrates the solidarity you have for your men and your thirst to give them a sense of belonging.”

