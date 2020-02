ADVERTISEMENT

Recently the security situation in the country elicited intense debate in the National Assembly with representatives particularly from the North-east making impassioned speeches detailing the horrors occurring within their communities. Last week on this page I carried the speech of Rep Usman Zanna from Borno State, who called on our armed forces to take the…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Related

Download Daily Trust News App