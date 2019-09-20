Boko Haram: Reps call for review of military strategy over insurgency

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday called for a review of the strategy adopted by the Nigerian military in its fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah brought the matter up at the House Plenary for the need to review the “Super Camps” strategy adopted by the military in the North-East zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House noted efforts of the Nigerian Army in adopting different strategies to counter the recent resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram on some communities in Borno state.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

It could be recalled that the Military High Command sometimes in August 2019, announced that as a strategy, it will pull back its troops from far-flung outposts in the countryside of Borno state and pool them into fortified settlements called “Super Camps”.

The “Super Camps” are established inside garrison towns where the military settled tens of thousands of civilians in recent years.

The House however observed that since the military retreated to the “Super Camps”, Boko Haram insurgents have been raiding and taking over areas where the soldiers withdrew from.

It expressed concerned about instances of ambush of troops going from Damaturu to Biu and attacks on Gudumbali military base, University of Maiduguri and other places in Borno state.

It added that Boko Haram insurgents have also been attacking population in rural areas of the North East which jeopardised the gains in the effort to end the insurgency and safeguard the lives of Nigerians in the North East region.

The House therefore mandated its Committees on Defence and National Security and Intelligence to interface with the Chief of Defence Staff and other relevant Service Chiefs with a view to review the “Super Camps” initiative to tackle the renewed Boko Haram onslaught in towns and villages of Borno state and report back.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App