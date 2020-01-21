Boko Haram rejects N50m offer, beheads abducted Adamawa CAN leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram have rejected N50million ransom for release of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the branch chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area in Adamawa state before executing him on Monday.

The state CAN chairman, Bishop Dami Mamza, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Yola on Tuesday, saying the captive had been beheaded after negotiation broke down.

According to him, the insurgents had demanded for £200million, rejecting the N50million ransom offer outrightly.

He said the cleric’s captors threatened to kill him on Saturday but did not carry out the execution until Monday.

The EYN church pastor was abducted by the insurgents two weeks ago following an attack on Michika town. His captors subsequently released a video in which he pleaded with the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to ensure his release.

“Negations were still ongoing when they stopped calling. They were offered N50 million but they rejected it”, Mamza said.

“They called his wife last week, informing her that they will be beheading him on Saturday, but somehow, they waited till Monday (yesterday).

Bishop Mamza lamented the attacks on Christians citing the killing of Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Lutheran Church in Mayo-Belwa area by suspected kidnappers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri today condemned the execution of Rev. Andimi.

Speaking through the Director General, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, he said “the governor is saddened by the gruesome execution of the pastor.”

